Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): The total value of real estate transactions conducted in Dubai during the week ending November 10, 2023, exceeded AED 10.3 billion, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 1,782 sales transactions worth AED 7.4 billion were conducted, with 396 plots sold for AED 3.99 billion, and 1,386 apartments and villas purchased for AED 3.41 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Me'aisem Second sold for AED 123.66 million, a land sold for AED 97 million in Al Safouh Second, and another in Wadi Al Safa 2 sold for AED 88.25 million.

Wadi Al Safa 2 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 79 transactions worth AED 535.96 million, followed by Palm Jabal Ali with 73 transactions worth AED 1.62 billion, and Me'aisem Second with 61 transactions worth AED 740.77 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Dubai Marina for AED 360 million, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED 53 million, and an apartment in Me'aisem First worth AED 42.8 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 1.86 billion. Meanwhile, 142 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED1 billion. (ANI/WAM)

