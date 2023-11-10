Every year, the United States Marine Corps Birthday is celebrated on November 10 across the United States of America (USA). On this day in 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Marines, which eventually evolved into the United States Marine Corps. The United States Marine Corps was established to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. The recruiting headquarters was set up by Capt. Samuel Nicholas in the Tun Tavern on Water Street in Philadelphia is considered the birthplace of the Marines. The Marines are known for their rigorous training, discipline, and readiness to deploy in various missions. The day serves as a great responsibility for the current and former Marines to reflect on their service and to honour the legacy of the Corps. US Navy Day: Know the Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated on President Roosevelt's Birth Anniversary.

As the United States Marine Corps Birthday date nears, here’s all you need to know about the United States Marine Corps Birthday 2023 date and the significance of the day.

United States Marine Corps Birthday 2023 Date

United States Marine Corps Birthday 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10.

United States Marine Corps Birthday Significance

The United States Marine Corps is a branch of the United States Armed Forces responsible for providing power protection from the sea. The Continental Congress first established the Continental Marines on November 10, 1775, leading up to the American Revolution. United States Marine Corps Birthday is observed by US Marines worldwide. United States National Maritime Day: Know About The History And Significance Of The Day That Honours The United States Mariners.

Special exhibits, parades, drill team performances, and speeches are held on this day to mark the occasion. As per records, the Birthday Ball, which culminates in the cutting of the birthday cake, is held that evening in Washington, D.C.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).