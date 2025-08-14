Dubai [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): Dubai International (DXB) is gearing up for a busy end to the summer holidays, with families returning from vacation and students travelling back to Dubai ahead of the new academic year.

Between 13 and 25 August 2025, DXB is expected to welcome more than 3.6 million guests, with daily averages reaching 280,000. The busiest day is forecast for Friday, 15 August, with traffic set to exceed 290,000.

The back-to-school surge follows a record-breaking first half of 2025, which saw Dubai welcome 9.88 million international overnight visitors--a 6% increase year-on-year--and DXB handle over 46 million guests, reaffirming its position as the world's biggest international airport.

Dubai Airports is working with the oneDXB community, including airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners, to ensure a seamless, stress-free journey for every guest during this busy travel period.

Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2. (ANI/WAM)

