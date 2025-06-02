New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended warm greetings to his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, and to the Government and people of Italy, on the occasion of their National Day.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar posted, "Warm greetings to FM @Antonio_Tajani, the Government and people of Italy on their National Day." He further affirmed, "Will build on the strong momentum of our strategic partnership."

India-Italy bilateral relations, which have seen high-level exchanges and deepening cooperation across diverse sectors in recent months.

Earlier this year, Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The two leaders discussed India's measured response to cross-border terrorism. "Had a telecon with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism. Any escalation will see a strong response," Jaishankar had shared in a post on X.

In a previous in-person engagement in Italy, Jaishankar met with FM Tajani and Italian Minister for University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, maritime security, research, technology, education, and cultural exchange.

They also exchanged views on contemporary global developments in Europe, the Mediterranean, and West Asia, and reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029--guiding the future trajectory of the India-Italy partnership.

Jaishankar also underscored that the India-Italy partnership is "rooted in our democratic values, respect for civilizations, culture and heritage."

India and Italy enjoy a robust strategic partnership marked by growing collaboration in key areas such as defence, energy transition, education, and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

