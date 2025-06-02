Warsaw, June 2: Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland's weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a very tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%. The close race had the country on edge since a first round two weeks earlier and through the night into Monday, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union. Poland Presidential Election Result 2025: Conservative Karol Nawrocki Wins 50.89% of Votes in Tight Race Against Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

An early exit poll released Sunday evening suggested Trzaskowski was headed to victory before updated polling began to reverse the picture hours later. The outcome indicates that Poland can be expected to take a more nationalist path under its new leader, who was backed by US President Donald Trump.

