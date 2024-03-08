Tokyo [Japan], March 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Akie Abe, the wife of the late Japanese Prime Minister and handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM.

EAM Jaishankar also recalled former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations.

"On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe. Recalled PM Shinzo Abe's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations. Handed over a personal letter from PM @narendramodi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM," Jaishankar posted on social media X.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa.

Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar reiterated strengthening India-Japan bilateral relations and asserted that the relationship can play a stabilizing role in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The statement came after EAM Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, co-chaired the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo.

In the meeting, both leaders discussed ambitious areas of expansion, including emerging technologies.

The year 2023, according to Jaishankar, has been a "landmark" in India-Japan bilateral relations, witnessing "government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges thrive across various sectors".

Highlighting key interactions, Jaishankar noted the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kishida in Delhi in March. "I take the opportunity to also appreciate Japan's cooperation for a successful G20 presidency this year," the EAM added.

As both nations navigated the 10th year of their special strategic and global partnership, Jaishankar emphasised the need to find new ways to enhance collaboration and impart fresh momentum to the existing partnership. (ANI)

