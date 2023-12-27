Moscow [Russia], December 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and held a 'comprehensive' and 'productive' meeting to discuss the bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also finalised the program of cooperation in the Russian Far East and also expressed hope for the early meeting of EaEU-India FTA negotiators.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar shared about his meeting saying, "A comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov of Russia on our bilateral economic cooperation. Noted the significant progress in trade, finance, connectivity, energy, civil aviation and nuclear domains. Appreciated the greater focus on exploring new opportunities."

He said further, "Discussed making our cooperation more balanced and sustainable in different dimensions. Finalized the program of cooperation on Russian Far East. Expect to hold early meeting of EaEU-India FTA negotiators."

EAM also shared that both leaders signed agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicines and others.

Jaishankar said, "Will jointly organize connectivity events across land and maritime corridors. Witnessed signing of agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicines, pharmaceutical substances and medical devices."

Later on, EAM Jaishankar visited the Russian Industry and Trade exhibition with the Russia's Deputy PM and affirmed greater collaboration between two countries.

EAM shared on X, "Visited the Russian Industry and Trade exhibition with DPM Denis Manturov. An interesting exposition on Russia's contemporary capabilities. Holds promise for greater collaboration between our two countries."

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community and discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition and regional conflicts. They spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a four-day visit to Russia from December 25-29. After he arrived in Moscow, Jaishankar said he looked forward to his engagements in Russia. (ANI)

