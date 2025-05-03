Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Bhutan Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of WAVES 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet Foreign Minister of Bhutan D N Dhungyel today on the sidelines of #WAVES2025."

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1918208489501147603

Jaishankar also met Egypt's Culture Minister Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

"Pleased to meet Minister of Culture Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano of Egypt today on the sidelines of WAVES 2025," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1918224338349686839

Jaishankar on Friday emphasised the significance of pluralism and cultural dimension in global change at the WAVES 2025 Global Media Dialogue. He noted that the world is intrinsically diverse and that colonialism and big power dominance have suppressed this diversity.

He highlighted the strong cultural dimension of global change and the need to give voice to traditions and heritage. Jaishankar stressed the importance of balancing technology and tradition to build a better future.

"We have a microcosm of the global community at WAVES. Content creators, policy makers, actors, writers, producers, visual artists, and others. And the lively conversations and the intense networking we seek to promote are supplemented by exhibitions, innovation pavilions, creativity bazaars and technology kiosks. However, this conversation at the beginning of day two holds a special significance because we are discussing the contours of the emerging environment as policy makers," he said.

WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)