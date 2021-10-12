Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov and discussed bilateral and regional cooperation.Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbourhood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch."

Jaishankar on Monday arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021, which will be held on Tuesday.

Also Read | Thailand To Reopen to Fully-Vaccinated Visitors From November 2021, Says Thai PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan on October 11 and 12. Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting.

Also Read | US Health Experts Warn of Twindemic of COVID-19 and Flu During Winter 2021.

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)