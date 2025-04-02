New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recognised the screening of 'The Diplomat' in Israel for a select audience, including members of the diplomatic community.

In a video message, he said, "I understand that the film, The Diplomat, is being screened in Israel for a select audience including those from the diplomatic community. I particularly appreciate the presence of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on this occasion."

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Is Set To Announce 'Reciprocal' Tariffs in Risky Move That Could Reshape Economy.

He noted that the film would resonate with those in diplomacy, emphasising the need for quick thinking and adaptability in the profession. "This film will naturally interest all those in our profession. It is a reminder that we need to think on our feet, that not every situation has an SOP. In fact, that every day is a new day," he added.

Jaishankar, who was personally involved in the real-life incident that inspired the film, acknowledged its authenticity. "Now, I myself was involved in this matter, and to that extent, I have an insider's perspective," he said. He also praised lead actor and producer John Abraham, as well as Ambassador JP Singh, who currently serves as India's envoy to Israel and is the film's central character.

Also Read | TikTok Ban April 5: Donald Trump To Consider Final Proposal Related to ByteDance's Short-Form Video App Ahead of Deadline To Find Non-Chinese Buyer, Says Report.

"Its main character, who currently happens to be our Envoy to Israel, Ambassador JP Singh, also to recognise the enthusiasm and commitment of John Abraham, the lead actor and producer, but most of all, my best wishes to the diplomats world over," Jaishankar stated.

He highlighted the often unseen nature of diplomatic work, adding, "We work every day, mostly behind the scenes, but an occasional insight into an unusual occurrence is always a welcome departure. I'm confident that you will all enjoy the movie."

Ahead of the film's release, John Abraham met Jaishankar in New Delhi, where they discussed The Diplomat and other topics. The minister later shared pictures from the meeting on X, calling it "an interesting conversation" that also covered football, the Northeast, and their respective professional experiences.

Abraham previously described The Diplomat as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than a conventional patriotic film. Comparing it to Argo, he explained that the gripping nature of the story drew him in. The film, initially set for release on March 7, premiered on March 14, coinciding with the Holi weekend.

Produced by T-Series, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, and Fortune Pictures, The Diplomat brings to light an extraordinary diplomatic mission, offering audiences an insight into the challenges faced by those working behind the scenes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)