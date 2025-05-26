New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, about the prospects of strengthening India-Canada ties and expressed his hopes for a productive tenure ahead.

Taking to the social media platform X on Sunday, the EAM stated, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure."

The EAM's Canadian counterpart, who was recently appointed as the Foreign Minister of Canada in the newly elected Carney administration, expressed her gratitude towards Jaishankar for the discussion on strengthening India-Canada relations.

She further added that she was looking forward to continuing to work together.

"Thank you, Minister S Jaishankar, for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada-India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together," Anand said on X.

India's ties with Canada have been strained after former Prime Minister Justin Truedau had claimed that the Indian government had a hand in the killing of NIA designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. The allegation was strongly denied as malicious by the Indian government.

Earlier, on May 14, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Anand on her appointment as Canada's foreign minister. This came after the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on May 13 unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

Following unveiling the new Cabinet, Carney outlined the government's top priorities - creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening Canada's economy.

Sharing a post on X, Carney wrote, "Canada, meet your new Cabinet. This is a team that is empowered and expected to lead. Together, we will create a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build a stronger economy - the strongest economy in the G7." (ANI)

