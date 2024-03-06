New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to South Korea, allowed age-old civilizational and cultural ties between the two countries to be cherished, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted.

EAM Jaishankar visited South Korea on March 5 to 6, 2024 to co-chair the 10th India-ROK Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), with his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul.

Also Read | Punjab: Over 100 Pilgrims Leave for Katas Raj Mahadev Temple in Pakistan to Celebrate Mahashivratri (Watch Video).

"EAM's visit also allowed age-old civilizational and cultural ties between the two countries to be cherished," the MEA said in a statement.

The Joint Commission Meeting provided the platform for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation under India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in areas of trade, investments, development cooperation, defence and security, science and technology, culture and people-to-people exchange.

Also Read | Haiti Violence: Gang Leader Jimmy Cherizier Warns of Civil War, 'Genocide', Unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry Steps Down.

The meeting was attended by representatives from a number of ministries and departments in the two governments.

"The two Ministers also explored ways to further extend cooperation to new areas such as critical & emerging technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, human resource mobility and resilient supply chains, working both bilaterally and together with other countries," the statement said.

The discussions further included developments of common interest and concern in the shared Indo-Pacific region.

"They also shared perspectives on their respective Indo-Pacific visions and strategies and noted the commonality in their initiatives for the region," according to the statement.

During his visit, EAM interacted with many Korean dignitaries and a wide range of interlocutors from all walks of life in South Korea.

He also called on South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and held meetings with Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy Ahn Dukgeun, and Director of National Security Office Chang Ho-jin.

Moreover, EAM Jaishankar held interactive discussion with heads of Korean think-tanks, academics, business and Indian Diaspora in South Korea, sharing views on India's development, foreign policy and potential and prospects for India-South Korea relations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar delivered a speech at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy on the theme of "Broadening horizons: India and Korea in the Indo-Pacific."

It further demonstrated "how India and the RoK can work together for the peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond by building supply chain resilience, leveraging complementary technology strengths, and linking geographies through connectivity."

He met a delegation led by the Mayor of Gimhae City, Sister City of Ayodhya.

It is pertinent to mention that India shares an ancient bond of kinship with the Korean people, manifested by Princess Suriratna from Ayodhya, who is known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok in the RoK.

"EAM also received from revered Monk Domyung a book penned by him on Korea's historical and cultural association with ancient India and Buddhism," the statement said.

On his last day, he also visited a special exhibition showcasing India's rich Buddhist heritage at the prestigious National Museum of Korea.

EAM's visit to the RoK, soon after both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, provided an opportunity to create new pathways to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)