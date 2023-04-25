New Delhi, April 25: Without naming Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that it is difficult to engage with a neighbour which practices cross-border terrorism against India.

At the same time though, Jaishankar, who is currently in Panama as part of his four-nation tour of North and South America, expressed hope that one day a stage will arrive when Pakistan will deliver on its commitment of not sponsoring cross-border terrorism. EAM Jaishankar Arrives in Panama for Two-day Visit.

During a joint press briefing with his counterpart from Panama, the Minister said: "It is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We've always said that they have to deliver on the commitment to not sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar Joins Guyana President at Commissioning of India-made Ferry.

"We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage." As part of the visit, Jaishankar first visited Guyana, which was followed by Panama. He is also scheduled to make stops in Colombia (April 25-27) and the Dominican Republic (April 27-29).

