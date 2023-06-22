Naypyidaw [Myanmar], June 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar's Yangon on Wednesday, around midnight, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 23:56:23 IST. Its depth was reported at 25 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 14.83 latitude and 96.56 longitude respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227km S of Yangon, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

