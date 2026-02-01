Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Bangladesh on Sunday at about 4 am, a statement by the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 24.85 North, and the longitude was reported to be 92.07 East.

In a post on X, the NCS said," EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/02/2026 04:02:32 IST, Lat: 24.85 N, Long: 92.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Bangladesh."

Bangladesh faces a high risk of major earthquakes due to its location along three active tectonic plate faults, experts warned recently following major tremors on December 4, 2025, stressing that preparedness, public awareness and modern technology are crucial to reducing casualties and damage, 'The Daily Star' reported following an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 at Dhaka.

Bangladesh sits at a highly active junction of three tectonic plates: the Indian, Eurasian, and Burma plates. The Indian plate moves northeast at about 6 cm per year, while the Eurasian plate moves northward at around 2 cm per year over it.

The country lies near several major fault lines, including the Bogura fault, Tripura fault, Shillong Plateau, Dauki fault, and Assam fault, placing it within 13 earthquake-prone zones. Areas such as Chattogram, the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Jaintiapur in Sylhet fall in the highest-risk category.

Dhaka, with more than 30,000 people per square kilometre, is one of the densest cities in the world and has been identified as one of the 20 most earthquake-vulnerable cities globally, according to The Daily Star.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Saturday at about 3:28 am, a statement by the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake's latitude was reported to be 36.40 North, and the longitude was reported to be 68.92 East.

In a post on X, the NCS said, " EQ of M: 4.0, On: 31/01/2026 03:28:26 IST, Lat: 36.40 N, Long: 68.92 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan." (ANI)

