Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 1

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Chennai, February 1: Gold prices in Dubai traded largely steady with a mild upward bias on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after easing from near-record highs in the previous session. The yellow metal continued to consolidate at elevated levels as global bullion markets stabilised, supported by ongoing economic uncertainty and sustained safe-haven demand. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 1, in AED, USD and INR below.

Following last week’s sharp rally, gold rates across major purities showed limited recovery, offering little relief to jewellery buyers. Market sentiment remains cautious as investors closely track movements in the US dollar, global interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments that continue to influence international gold prices. Gold Rate Today, February 1, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In early trade, 24-carat gold moved back above the AED 595 per gram mark, while 22K, 21K and 18K gold also edged slightly higher compared to Saturday’s levels. Despite recent volatility, analysts say gold remains well-supported at higher levels due to strong investment demand. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 31.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 1, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 596.00 162.30 14,885 10 Grams 5,960.00 1,623.00 1,48,850 1 Tola 6,946.80 1,894.20 1,74,480 22K 1 Gram 552.00 150.20 13,785 10 Grams 5,520.00 1,502.00 1,37,850 1 Tola 6,439.40 1,753.60 1,61,140 21K 1 Gram 527.00 143.40 13,165 10 Grams 5,270.00 1,434.00 1,31,650 1 Tola 6,153.80 1,673.80 1,53,460 18K 1 Gram 452.00 123.00 11,285 10 Grams 4,520.00 1,230.00 1,12,850 1 Tola 5,279.40 1,436.80 1,32,040

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 596 per gram on February 1, recovering marginally from the previous session, while 22K gold was priced at AED 552 per gram. Gold prices across purities continue to track global trends, with investors watching upcoming economic data and central bank cues to assess whether the metal resumes its upward momentum or continues to consolidate in the near term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).