Kabul, August 13: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Fayzabad city in Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 2:51 PM on Sunday. The earthquake hit 99 km South of Fayzabad. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 33 kilometres.

Its epicentre was found at latitude 36.21 and longitude 70.54, according to the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-08-2023, 14:51:50 IST, Lat: 36.21 & Long: 70.54, Depth: 33 Km, Location: 99km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Fayzabad, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier, last Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 18:53:18 (UTC+05:30). No casualties have been reported. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Fayzabad, No Casualties Reported.

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 85 Km, according to the NCS. Its epicentre was found at latitude: 36.16°N and longitude: 71.20°E respectively.

