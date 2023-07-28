Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 Km.

Also Read | India: Blind Women Use Touch to Find and Fight Breast Cancer.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Also Read | India-Japan Forum 2023: EAM S Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism, Says Important To Address 'Root Countries' Behind Menace.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.

On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)