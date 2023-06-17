Beijing [China], June 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck 68 km SSW of Kashitashi, China on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occured at 21:44:26 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

Also Read | Pakistan Bus Accident: Vehicle Travelling From Islamabad to Lahore Overturns in Chakwal District Due to Brake Failure, 10 Killed.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 35.699°N and 79.743°E respectively.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Also Read | Switzerland: Seven Injured When Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire During Takeoff in Huenenberg.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)