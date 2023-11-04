Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (PTI) An earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes hit western Nepal on Friday night.

The tremor with epicentre at Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district hit at 11.47 p.m., according to officials at the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR (Watch Videos).

A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas. Jajarkokt is about 500 kilometres West of Kathmandu.

People came out of their houses in Kathmandu as soon as they felt the tremor.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Rocket Falls on Israeli Kindergarten, No Injuries.

The earthquake was felt as far as New Delhi.

There is no information about any damage yet.

Earthquakes are common in the Himalayan nation Nepal.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed more than 12,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures in the mountainous country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)