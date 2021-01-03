Quito [Ecuador], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 214,513.

The country's death toll rose to 9,495 with eight more deaths, while other 4,564 deaths were also likely caused by the virus, according to the ministry.

The capital city of Quito, the current epicenter of COVID-19 in Ecuador, has reported 69,931 cases.

According to the Metropolitan Control Agency of Quito, many citizens continue to disregard health protocols that have been in force since December 21.

The government has announced plans to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

