Cairo [Egypt], October 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday at Cairo's well-known Al Horreya Park.

He said this park, located in the Egyptian capital, is closely associated with the cause of freedom.

Also Read | Cambodia: Death Toll Rises, 11 Students' Body Found After Boat Capsizes in Mekong River.

"Began the day by paying homage to Bapu at Cairo's well-known Al Horreya Park, so closely associated with the cause of Freedom. May his message keep inspiring the world to strive for justice and equality for all," Jaishankar tweeted.

He is on a two-day official trip to Egypt for his first bilateral visit. Jaishankar began his first official visit to Egypt in Cairo on Saturday by meeting eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy.

Also Read | British Sikh Army Officer Preet Chandi Aka 'Polar Preet' To Trek 1,100 Miles Across Antarctica.

"A great start to my visit to Cairo. Met eminent personalities in the field of foreign policy. Thank them for their support for our relationship and insights into regional and global politics," he said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister also honored the memory of Indian soldiers at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo.

"Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order," the minister said.

During the visit, minister Jaishankar plans to discuss a range of mutual interest bilateral, regional and international issues with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The external affairs minister will interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of the Egyptian and Indian business community.

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages.

Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a 'Guest Country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit. India - Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at USD 7.26 billion during FY 2021-22.

Indian investment in Egypt exceeds USD 3.15 billion. Over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, retail etc.

Jaishankar's current visit provides an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest, according to MEA.

The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership, MEA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)