Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and his Egyptian counterpart Omar Marwan, today launched a platform that allows Egyptian citizens in the UAE to access judicial services remotely.

The platform is the first of its kind outside Egypt and has been developed in partnership with the UAE's Multi Level Group (MLG). It allows users to request a variety of judicial services, including the issuance of certificates, translations, and notarial services.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: Amazon To Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Its Prime Video and MGM Studios, Says Report.

In a press conference following the launch at the Emirates Palace today, the Egyptian Minister said that the platform represents a "modern window for providing judicial services remotely in a reliable manner." He noted that the project is a result of the strategic partnership and cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

Minister Al Nuaimi said that the platform is "a testament to the strong ties between our two countries." He added that the UAE is committed to providing its residents with the highest quality of services, including judicial services.

Also Read | Hunter Biden, Son of US President Joe Biden, Makes Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill As GOP Takes First Step To Hold Him in Contempt of Congress (Watch Videos).

During the news conference, the Egyptian Ministry of Justice showcased a demonstration of its cutting-edge platform for issuing certificates wherein obtaining a certified certificate from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, took a mere 8 minutes.

The Egyptian minister said that the trial period of the platform will be evaluated to identify and address any challenges.

"The ministry is also considering increasing the number of such platforms and making them available in other cities in the UAE. In the next phase, the ministry plans to launch the platform in countries with large Egyptian communities or that have investments in Egypt," he said.(ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)