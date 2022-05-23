Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 23 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday administered the oath to eight new cabinet ministers amid the ongoing political instability and economic crisis in the country.

The ministers included Harin Fernando as the Minister of Fisheries, and Bandula Gunawardena as the Minister of Transport and Highways, Minister of Mass Media, Keheliya Rambukwella as the Minister of Water Supply and Drainage, the President's Media Division said.

Besides, Mahinda Amaraweera took oath as the Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Wildlife Conservation, Ramesh Pathirana as the Minister of Industries, Vidura Wickramanayaka as the minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Ahmed Nasir as the Minister of Environment and Roshan Ranasinghe as the Minister of Irrigation, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Earlier, on Friday, nine ministers had taken the oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President's House.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling to cope with its dire economic scarcity, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of people.

The country has seen weeks of public protests amid ongoing political and economic instability.

Recently, the newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the next couple of months will be the most difficult ones in the lives of all citizens and the country must prepare to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period.

Wickremesinghe said he had no desire to hide the truth and to lie to the public. Although these facts are unpleasant and terrifying, this is the true situation. (ANI)

