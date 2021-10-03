Rome [Italy], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Eight people have died in a small private plane's crash in Italy's northern town of San Donato Milanese, the Lombardy regional emergency medical service (Areu) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the plane crashed into an uninhabited building that was under reconstruction on Saturday. According to witnesses, the plane's engine was engulfed in flames and it came crashing straight down. The crash caused a fire in the building that was put out by the Lombardy fire service. A fire service spokesperson said that they had retrieved one body.

Also Read | Poland: Police Confiscate Journalist Piotr Bakselerowicz's Computer Equipment.

Areu said that the plane's two pilots and six passengers, including one child, have died.

The country's flight safety agency launched an investigation of the accident, which involved a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane that departed from Milan Linate Airport to Sardinia.

Also Read | Italy Plane Crash: 8 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Into Office Building in Milan Suburb.

The RaiNews24 broadcaster reported that the plane was piloted by a Romanian citizen, while one of the passengers was a French national. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)