Peshawar, May 26 (PTI) Three people including a Pakistani woman and her eight-year-old daughter were killed in a suspected case of honour killing in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Yabaard Keejun area of the Upper Dir district.

According to police, a man opened fire on his wife and an unidentified man, killing them on the spot. His young daughter was also caught in the gunfire and lost her life.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which the police say is a suspected case of honour.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused in the triple murder case.

