Copenhagen [Denmark], October 29 (ANI): China has condemned and expressed anger after election posters depicting the Tibetan flag were placed outside its embassy in Denmark, Euro News reported.

According to the publication, several posters featuring a local election candidate next to Tibet's flag were put up around the embassy building in Copenhagen.

They were placed by candidate Thomas Rohden before being removed from the suburb of Hellerup, Euro News reported.

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Denmark condemned the posters and said, "Recently, a number of political posters with the image of the flag representing "Tibet Independence" have been put up in front of the Chinese Embassy. We express our strong indignation at this deliberate provocation."

"Tibet is an inalienable part of China, and any attempt to separate it from China is bound to fail," the statement added.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials. The Chinese government uses blanket charges like 'inciting separatism' to suppress the voices of dissent.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rohden -- a known critic of Beijing -- said on Twitter that he had replaced the posters outside the Chinese embassy. The candidate said the move was in protest against Denmark's 2012 health partnership with the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, Euro News reported.

The publication said that Human rights activists have accused China of practising torture, forced sterilisation, and cultural erosion in Tibet, which Beijing has denied. (ANI)

