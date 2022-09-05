Dubai, Sep 5 (AP) Electrical grid problems cut power to parts of Oman on Monday, authorities said.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced the power cuts, describing the outage as a “partial blackout”.

The “Oman Electricity Transmission Company is currently handling this blackout and the electricity will be restored gradually”, the agency said, without elaborating on the cause.

It said the outages are affecting Muscat, the country's capital, and other areas. The agency added that officials hope to restore power in the next four hours.

The sultanate of Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. (AP)

