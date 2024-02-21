By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Stating that no country can achieve its full potential- economic or business, when half of its population is excluded, US Deputy Chief of Mission Patricia A Lacina has emphasised that ensuring women's economic security is a fundamental need.

In her remarks at the WEConnect International Empowering Inclusion- Advancing Sustainable Value Chains Summit 2024, the diplomat said, "We have seen time that when women achieve economic empowerment, the impact is extraordinary. Women invest in their families in their communities, spurring economic growth and creating more stable societies."

She said, "More than 90 percent of Indian working women work in the informal sector, often without contracts and at lower wages, and under greater risk of exploitation. We all are determined to address, whether it's safe transportation, fair wages, and representation in labour unions."

She stated that the United States continues to prioritise efforts to strengthen women's economic security and empowerment. According to Lacina, the White House under the Biden-Harris administration continues to build upon long-standing efforts to elevate gender as a key domestic and foreign policy priority.

"Private companies in India can expand opportunities by mandated standards for including women employees and women owned companies through their investments and supply chains," she said.

WEConnect International is hosting an in-person summit across New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to bring together US and Indian private sector representatives, government officials, WOBs, and representatives from academia. (ANI)

