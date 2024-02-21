New Delhi, February 21: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mitsitakis, accompanied by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After receiving the guard of honour, the Greek Prime Minister said that the strategic partnership with India holds a significant importance for Greece and he is looking forward to bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

"It is a privilege to be in India on an official state visit, reciprocating the visit of the Prime Minister to Greece a few months ago. For Greece, the strategic partnership between our two countries is of particular importance and we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics, political consultations, strategic partnership, but also fostering our economic lives between our two economies. So it's a real privilege to be here and I'm really looking forward to the discussions we will have as the Prime Minister," Mitsitakis said.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos. Jaishankar stated that he valued Mitsotakis' commitment to enhancing ties between India and Greece. Mitsotakis arrived in the national capital late on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport. Notably, Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the three day Raisina Dialogue 2024, which begins today. Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson stated, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024."

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis who is in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue. on Tuesdsay met with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the two leaders discussed the strengthening of India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece." Notably, India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.