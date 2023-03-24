Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Mar 24 (PTI) Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here.

Earlier this month, the US Senate confirmed Garcetti's nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.

“I can't wait to serve,” Garcetti said, when asked about his new diplomatic assignment.

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland. PTI LKJ

