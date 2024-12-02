Chengdu [SouthwestChina], December 2 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned the recent summit between China and the Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, accusing China of attempting to impose dominance over the region, the ETGE said in a statement.

The summit, which marked the Fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting, was framed as a diplomatic effort to foster regional cooperation and security, but ETGE claims the agreements signed are part of a broader strategy by China to undermine the sovereignty of Central Asian nations.

In a statement released on X, ETGE compared China's actions to a warning issued by Bilge Kagan, an 8th-century Turkic leader.

"The Chinese use sweet words, gold, and silk to draw distant nations close, and once they have become close, they seek to destroy them." Occupied East Turkistan is the clearest example of this warning. Millions of Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and other Turkic peoples endure genocide, enslavement, and erasure under Chinese occupation."

The meeting between China and the five Central Asian nations was a high-level diplomatic event, where foreign ministers gathered to discuss mutual interests, regional cooperation, and broader international issues. The meeting is part of China's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asia, a region of strategic importance in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, ETGE and some critics argue that the summit is less about cooperation and more about furthering China's geopolitical ambitions in Central Asia.

ETGE called on the people and leaders of Central Asia to resist what it described as "Chinese imperialism" and to safeguard the sovereignty of their nations. The group warned that aligning with China would risk the independence and future of the Central Asian states, drawing parallels to East Turkistan's current struggle. "Restoring East Turkistan's independence is not just a moral imperative, but the key to eternally safeguarding Central Asia's sovereignty," ETGE stated.

Some observers believe that the summit has raised concerns among countries with stronger ties to Russia or the West, who see China's growing influence in Central Asia as a challenge to their interests in the region. While the meetings are officially aimed at enhancing cooperation, these developments suggest that Central Asia's strategic future may be increasingly shaped by Beijing's influence.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile's call to action comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with several nations in Central Asia balancing their relationships with China, Russia, and Western powers. The ETGE's warning underscores the delicate geopolitical environment in which these countries find themselves, as they navigate pressures from global powers while striving to maintain their independence and sovereignty. (ANI)

