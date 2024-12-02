Mumbai, December 2: In the latest development in the methanol poisoning deaths in Laos, several arrests have been made after two people from Australia and several others were allegedly poisoned to death in Vang Vieng. A total of eight Vietnamese people working at the Nana Backpackers hostel in Vang Vieng were arrested last week after the hostel was shut down. The development comes after a suspected outbreak of methanol poisoning was reported in Laos.

The alleged incident led to death of six people including tourists from Australia, Denmark, Britain and United States. According to a report in News.com.au, two Indian men and a Filipino woman were also arrested on Sunday, December 1. However, no charges were laid against the arrested people in latest arrests. Speaking about the suspected methanol poisoning, a mother of a British lawyer, who died in the suspected mass methanol poisoning shared her experience. What Is Methanol Poisoning and How Deadly Can It Be? As 6 Tourists Killed in Suspected Mass Methanol Poisoning at Vang Vieng in Laos, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Simone White's Mother Reveals Details of Her Daughter's Death

Simone White's mother Sue White said that her daughter and her two friends woke up the next day to check out of the hostel. She also claimed that the three of them had headaches. She further said that the three women felt more worse as the day passed by and eventually ended up in the hospital. She learned about her daughter's health in a message from one of Simone’s friends. Although doctors thought the three women had acidosis; however, things got worse when Sue learned that poisoning had started affecting her daughter's brain.

Sue White Recalls Seeing Her Daughter's Head Shaved Off in Hospital

Sue White also said that her daughter refused treatment and even pulled out the cannula, following which, Simone went into respiratory failure. After arriving in Laos, Sue saw her daughter being taken for brain surgery. She also said that she saw her daughter's "beautiful long blonde hair" was shaved off. Nine days after Simone drank the vodka at the hostel, her mother Sue switched off her ventilator on November 21. It is also reported that "food poisoning" was mentioned on Simone's medical documents, thus suggesting the symptoms of methanol poisoning were not found.

Victim, Her Friends Drank Tiger Vodka Shots at Hostel

28-year-old Simone White was one of six tourists who died after staying at hostel in Vang Vieng in November. Besides White, Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles from Mebourne were also among the toursist who died of suspected methanol poisoning. It was also learned that Simone was at the hostel with two childhood friends; however, her friends survived. As per the preliminary investigation, Simone White and her friends allegedly drank six vodka shots from the Nana Backpackers hostel. Fake News Turns Fatal: Over 400 Die In Iran After Drinking Methanol Amid Rumours That it Cures COVID-19.

The vodka shot was reportedly mixed with Sprite bought from a local supermarket on the night of the poisoning. One of theory suggests that a bottle of local-branded Tiger vodka that was used as "free shots" at Nana Backpackers hostel is how the group of backpackers fell ill. However, the hostel staff have denied adding anything to the bottle. After the incident came to light, the sale and consumption of Tiger vodka and Tiger whisky have been prohibited by Laos authorities.

