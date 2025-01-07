Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Jan 7 (AP) Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians are celebrating Christmas with prayers for peace in the Horn of Africa nation that has faced persistent conflict in recent years.

Ethiopians follow the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar, used by Catholic and Protestant churches. They traditionally celebrate by slaughtering animals and joining family members to break the fast after midnight.

The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias, in his televised Christmas Eve message called for reconciliation and peace in a nation where conflict has been often fuelled by ethnic strife. Different parts of Ethiopia recently have also faced natural calamities, including mudslides. Earthquakes last week in the remote regions of Afar, Amhara and Oromia have displaced thousands.

Despite the signing of a peace agreement to end the armed conflict in the northern region of Tigray in 2022, recurring conflicts in Amhara, Oromia and elsewhere have caused widespread suffering and forced 9 million children to drop out of school, according to UNICEF.

Almaz Zewdie, who was among thousands of Orthodox Christians attending ceremonies in Addis Ababa's Medhanyalem Church, said she was praying for peace. She was draped in an all-white traditional attire to mark the end of a 43-day fasting period and the birth of Jesus Christ.

“I lost friends and my livelihood,” said Zewdie, a merchant from the tourist town of Gondar, speaking of the toll of the conflict in Amhara, where government troops have been fighting members of a local militia.

Isaias Seyoum, a priest in Addis Ababa's Selassie Church, said the celebration of Christmas is more than just feasting and merry-making. It is also a time to share meals with needy people and help those impacted by conflict, including many sheltering in Addis Ababa, he said. (AP)

