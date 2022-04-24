New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Noting India's commitment to renewable energy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that India and European Union (EU) have shared goal for green energy, including solar power.

The EU President's remarks came during an event 'Youth for a Greener Future', organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in Delhi.

Also Read | Tanzania To Vaccinate Over 10 Million Kids Against Polio Between April 28 and May 1.

"India and the European Union have a lot in common. I've seen your goals to have 50 per cent of energy from renewables in 2030. We share the idea that we really have to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower... geothermal. These are the ingredients for the success of the economy, betterment of people and of course protection of our climate," said the EU President.

"We also have innovation in common, and I'm deeply convinced that our world will take the right direction in cutting emissions by harnessing clean, innovative technologies, the demand for which will be enormous," she added.

Also Read | Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto To Take Oath as Pak Foreign Minister Within 2 Days.

The EU President arrived in India for a two-day official visit on Sunday to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership. This will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission.

"Warm and cordial welcome to President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India. She will be the Chief Guest at @raisinadialogue starting April 25," the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) tweeted.

During her visit, European Commission Presiden will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi.

EU-India's broad economic agenda will have focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement.

President von der Leyen will also deliver an address at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and discuss with Indian and EU companies the security of supply chains in the energy sector.

The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)