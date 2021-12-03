Brussels [Belgium], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Council said on Thursday it has removed Jordan and Namibia from the list of countries for which COVID-19 travel restrictions should be lifted by member states.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries ... for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Jordan and Namibia were removed from the list," the press release said.

Also Read | UN Headquarters in New York City on Lockdown After Armed Man Seen Pacing Outside Gate.

As of now, the list includes 18 countries for which EU member states are recommended to gradually ease travel restrictions, such as Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, China and South Korea. China's special administrative regions, namely Hong Kong and Macao, are also listed.

The review is conducted by the Council on a regular basis to reflect epidemiological developments in the countries and respond promptly to the volatile COVID-19 situation. The review considers the principle of reciprocity, among other criteria, and China's listing is marked as "subject to confirmation of reciprocity."

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Confirmed in Man Who Attended New York City Anime Convention: US Health Officials.

The Council introduced the list of countries whose residents should be granted unrestricted entry to the EU for non-essential travel in June 2020. Since then, the list has been updated every two weeks. The recommendation is not obligatory for EU member states. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)