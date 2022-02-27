Berlin [Germany], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Countries of the European Union are closing their airspace for Russian air carriers, German media report.

"EU countries are closing the airspace for Russian airlines. Just confirmed to me from a reliable source," Matthias Deiss, a journalist working for the German ARD broadcaster, said on Twitter late on Saturday.

According to German media reports, Lufthansa, Germany's flag carrier, is suspending its flights in the Russian airspace for one week amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

