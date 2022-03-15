Brussels [Belgium], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is concerned about the forthcoming challenges to its agri-food system and possible trade disruptions expected due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, EU Commission spokeswoman for Trade and Agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Tuesday.

"The coming months we will experience challenges to the agri-food system. The Commission is currently very closely monitoring the situation and the possible impact it can have on our farmers, but also on the security globally and worldwide, because we are aware Ukraine and Russia are important suppliers of certain commodities that are widely exported around the world," Ferrer said at a briefing.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Russia Imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials; Pierre Zakrzewski, Fox News Cameraman, Killed Near Kyiv.

At the same time, she stressed that there is no immediate threat to food security because the EU is a big producer of cereals.

"But we are, of course, concerned on the impact this is having already on prices and, of course, disruption of trade flows and the global food security," Ferrer added.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: PM Narendra Modi Holds Virtual Interaction with Embassy Officials Engaged in Evacuation Mission.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)