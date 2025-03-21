Brussels [Belgium], March 21 (ANI/WAM): The European Union is set to significantly increase its defence spending, allocating Euro 800 billion (USD 868 billion) over the next four years.

This includes Euro 150 billion in loans for weapons projects and exemptions from EU debt rules for defence investments.

During their summit in Brussels today, EU leaders agreed to take all necessary steps to enhance European defence readiness by 2030, according to several participating delegations. (ANI/WAM)

