Brussels [Belgium], May 21 (ANI): The EU on Wednesday decided to review Article 2 of its trade agreement with Israel, which was signed in 2000. The EU in its statement noted that Humanitarian principles matter for every conflict around the world and should be applied consistently in every warzone.

"Whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid, Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months. Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately need," the statement said.

"This means that if Israel is found to have breached its human rights obligations, it will face sanctions. But for the time being, the EU is just trying to put further pressure on Israel, hoping that it will one day allow more aid into Gaza," the statement added.

Kallas, speaking to reporters after a meeting in Brussels, said that pressure is necessary to change the situation and that a strong majority of the bloc's nations favour this review, Al Jazeera reported.

Just a few months ago, there was no consensus here at the EU on the need to put pressure on Israel or to implement sanctions. But over the last few days, they've managed to build more momentum towards a new push and get this review of the trade agreement, as per Al Jazeera.

If, in the future, there is no progress and the EU feels the Israelis are weaponising aid to continue the carnage in Gaza, then it will convene once again and decide on its next step, which could be imposing sanctions.

This will still be a delicate task, because key players like Germany says that sanctions are off the table, but people do feel there is a new consensus building towards taking stronger action against Israel and that otherwise the EU will be blamed for betraying the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected the statement by the EU and claimed that the "war was forced upon Israel by the Hamas."

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/1924929146842456564

"This war was forced upon Israel by Hamas, and Hamas is the one responsible for its continuation. Israel agreed time and again to the American proposals to a ceasefire and to the release of the hostages. Hamas refused each and every one of these proposals... We call on the EU to exert pressure where it belongs -- on Hamas", Israel's Foreign Ministry stated in a post on X. (ANI)

