Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): The European Union and the US are monitoring the situation in Pakistan amid the ongoing unrest in the wake of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Nabila Massrali, in the official statement said, "In the context of Tuesday's arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the European Union emphasises that in such difficult and tense times, restraint and cool-headedness are needed."

"Pakistan's challenges can only be addressed and its pathway can only be determined by Pakistanis themselves, through sincere dialogue and in line with the rule of law," she added.

Meanwhile, the US said its embassy is monitoring the situation and the reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad, according to the official statement published by US Embassy in Pakistan.

Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, the US Embassy in Islamabad cancelled all consular appointments on Wednesday.

The US Embassy shared the actions that can be taken by civilians -- "exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds. Review your personal security plans. Carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement. Be aware of your surroundings", the statement added.

On Tuesday, Imran was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers on a warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He was dragged out of Islamabad High Court. According to reports in Pakistani media, he was allegedly made to crawl when they held his neck and dragged the former premier towards a police vehicle.

In the latest development of the Al-Qadir Trust case, the accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case, Samaa reported.

The Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had earlier heard the case and reserved his verdict.

The accountability bureau will investigate the former premier at the Police Lines. Earlier, NAB requested the court for a 14-day physical detention of Khan, reported Samaa.

At the outset of the hearing, the country's top anti-corruption body sought 14-day physical remand of the former premier. Imran's council contended that NAB has no jurisdiction in the case, adding the anti-graft watchdog also did not share the inquiry report.

He maintained that a fair trial is Imran Khan's fundamental right. "Imran Khan's trial should be held in open court," his counsel urged the court.

Meanwhile, Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case where he was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court as a "one-time dispensation" late on Tuesday night.

Khan first appeared before accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who reserved the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust embezzlement case after the defence and plaintiff concluded their arguments, reported Geo News. (ANI)

