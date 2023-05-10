Mumbai, May 10: The Malaysian police recently arrested a 27-year-old diving instructor for allegedly molesting a Chinese tourist in Sabah. The woman, a 24-year-old tourist from China said that the man, who works as a freelancer allegedly molested her while diving in the waters off Semporna in Sabah. Reportedly, the incident took place on Friday at around 1 pm.

Arif Abdul Razak, Assistant Superintendent and the acting officer in charge of the district said that the incident took place while diving off Semporna in Sabah. As per a report in the South China Morning Post, the incident came to light after the incident was reported on Facebook. The post also contained screenshots of the alleged conversations between the accused and the victim. Maggots Found in Fried Chicken Served at Restaurant in Malaysia, Video Leaves Netizens Disgusted.

The Facebook post, which has now gone viral on social media also showed a picture of the woman being kissed by the accused. After the incident came to light, Razak said that the victim lodged a complaint against the accused with Semporna police before she flew back to her country.

Soon after they received a complaint, the Semporna police arrested the accused on Sunday at around 12.50 am. He was arrested from a house in a water village in the district. The police have registered a case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman, Razak said. COVID-19 Positive Tourist From China Caught in Seoul After Fleeing Quarantine Hotel With 'Made in China: Invincible' Jacket.

The acting officer also said that the accused was remanded to police custody until Thursday in order to facilitate investigations. Meanwhile, Christina Liew, Tourism, culture and environment minister of Sabah said that the incident has dented the image of the state's tourism industry, which has just begun to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).