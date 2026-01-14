Berlin [Germany], January 14 (ANI): Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on Wednesday lauded the anti-regime protests led by Iranians.

Kallas denounced the use of force against the protesters and threatened to put additional sanctions.

In a post on X, she said, "The courage of the Iranian people is humbling. The brutal response by the security forces is unacceptable and exposes a regime afraid of its own people. The EU already has sweeping sanctions in place on Iran. We are now discussing putting additional sanctions."

Earlier, Finland summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires over the escalating violence against protesters by Iranian authorities. Aggression must stop and all unjustly detained demonstrators released.

The right of access to information, including access to the internet, must be ensured. Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a tweet.

Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that they informed Iran's charge d'affaires that the brutal crackdown of protesters is unacceptable.

Rasmussen further said that the EU has already imposed several sanctions against Iran and Denmark would take further steps if deemed necessary.

In a post on X, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark said, "FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen: "Iran's brutal crackdown on the people's protests is unacceptable. We made this crystal clear to the Iranian charge d'affaires today. The EU has already imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran, and Denmark is ready to take further steps"."

Iranians have been protesting since December 28, 2025, and the protests have garnered the attention of international leaders and media.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

26-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday (local time), the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) NGO groups said. (ANI)

