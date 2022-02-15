Kiev [Ukraine], February 15 (ANI/Xinhua): European Union embassies in Ukraine remain operational, said the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

"Full support to Ukraine in this situation of the military, economic and psychological pressure," Maasikas was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian National News Agency, adding that "all EU member states' embassies continue to operate."

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from the capital Kiev to the western city of Lviv, citing escalating tensions on Ukraine's borders.

Since November 2021, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion."

Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly denied any intention to invade, accusing Washington of "hysteria." (ANI/Xinhua)

