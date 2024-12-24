Pokhara [Nepal], December 23 (ANI): Former Nepali Home Minister and Chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party- Rabi Lamichhane's post as Member of Parliament has been suspended, the Federal Parliament Secretariat announced on Monday.

Issuing a notice, the General Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat, Padma Prasad Pandey announced Lamichhane's MP position has been suspended. The Kaski District Attorney on Sunday had filed a case including money laundering.

Lamichhane has been suspended from the post of lawmaker according to Section 27 of the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2008.

"Any official or staff of any organized institution established under the prevailing laws or civil servant shall be deemed to be automatically suspended for a period he/she is detained as per this Act or until the case filed against him/her pursuant to Section 22 is settled," states Section 27 of the Act in Nepal's constitution.

The former TV anchor who rose to political fame and got elected twice from Chitwan Constituency Number 2, is facing charges including money laundering, organized crime, and cooperative fraud.

The cases have led to questions about his political future as a lawmaker. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2007 (as amended), "any individual holding a public office, such as a lawmaker, who faces a money laundering charge, is automatically suspended from their position until the case is resolved."

Section (27) of the Act clearly outlines that a public office-holder detained under this law will be suspended for the duration of their detention and until the case is disposed of. If the court decides to remand Lamichhane in custody, Lamichhane's parliamentary status will be suspended, marking the second time he has faced such a situation.

Lamichhane was arrested on October 18 in connection with a separate savings fraud case involving Pokhara's Suryadarshan Cooperative Society. He has been in police custody in Kaski ever since. (ANI)

