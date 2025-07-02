Accra [Ghana], July 2 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ghana begins, excitement is running high outside his hotel in Accra, a group of children gathered, preparing to welcome Prime Minister Modi with a special 'shlokas.'

A group of children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, practised the Sanskrit verses meant to greet the Prime Minister upon his arrival.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: IT Giant To Let Go 9,000 Employees in Latest Job Cut.

A Young boy awaiting PM Modi's arrival in Accra said, "I feel so excited to meet him because he is a very great personality. I wish he were in front of me right now and I was hugging him because I have heard many stories about him...We are going to recite 'shloka'..."

PM Modi arrived today in Accra on his state visit to Ghana. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport, PM Modi was received by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Also Read | Pakistan Bomb Explosion: Bajaur Bomb Blast Targets Government Vehicle, Kills 5, Including Assistant Commissioner.

PM Modi's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners, MEA stated.'

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development cooperation partnership.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] and the African Union, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said. The visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Ghana is taking place after three decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)