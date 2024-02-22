Bern [Switzerland], February 22 (ANI): The chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri (in-exile) on Thursday urged Pakistan to establish a local authority in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The exiled leader of UKPNP while addressing the press in Bern, Switzerland further stated "Neither the government of Pakistan nor any of its institutions, including the Supreme Court, possess the mandate to conduct a referendum in POK and GB".

Also Read | Naomi Biden’s Car Break-In: Two Arrested for Forced Entry Into Secret Service Car Assigned to US President Joe Biden’s Granddaughter.

He further called upon the administration of Pakistan demanding that the country must adhere to the conditions of the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolution and establish local authority in the area. During the briefing, Kashmiri showed disappointment over Pakistan's inability to give justice and basic human rights to the people of POK and GB. He further stated that if Pakistan's judiciary had genuinely committed to the task it could have compelled Pakistan's administration to address the severe human rights violations prevalent in these areas, prioritizing the restoration of freedom of expression and allowing nationalists to participate in the elections.

Kashmiri added "We call upon Pakistan to respect international norms, implement UN resolutions, and empower local authorities in POK and GB. The people of these regions deserve to exercise their rights without undue restrictions or interference."

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run X Platform Blocks Accounts After Indian Government Issues Executive Orders.

Highlighting the imperative need to safeguard basic rights, Kashmiri underscored the indivisible unity of the state of POK and GB. He reaffirmed his staunch opposition to any attempts, both domestic and international, aimed at dividing the region.

Furthermore, Kashmiri concluded by urging Pakistan to allow local parties, particularly nationalists, to participate in elections without any preconditions, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring representation for all segments of society.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri is one of the few exiled activists who regularly raise their voice on international platforms, over the atrocities faced by the general public of these areas.

Previously, while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Kashmiri had stated "Actually, people under occupied Pakistan have been protesting for over 6 months. Jammu and Kashmir was a historical nation that was divided forcefully by Pakistan. In POK there is a huge infrastructure installed by Pakistani intelligence agencies and everywhere they are freely moving around and harassing people. So, we are asking the world community and United Nations to look at Pakistan exploiting natural resources... the weather is being badly affected, the environment is badly affected due to Pakistan's policies". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)