Warsaw, Jun 1 (AP) An exit poll in Poland's presidential runoff on Sunday shows the two candidates are very close and that the race is still too close to call.

An Ipsos exit poll predicts that liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski won 50.3% of the vote and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki won 49.7%.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and the final vote is likely to change somewhat.

The state electoral commission is expected to release the final vote count on Monday, though the result could be known sooner. (AP)

