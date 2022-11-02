Jerusalem, Nov 2 (PTI) Exit polls broadcast by all the leading Israeli TV channels on Tuesday predicted an election win for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc.

The exit polls were broadcast soon after polling booths closed at 10 PM local time.

The exit polls saw pro-Netanyahu bloc winning 61-62 seats in the 120 member Knesset (Israeli parliament), just about making the magical figure that would see him making a comeback after losing power following March 2019 polls.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid-led bloc was put at 54-55 seats, as per the exit polls.

Public broadcaster Kan and Channel 12 gave the Netanyahu-led bloc 62 seats, while Channel 12 projected 61 seats for him.

