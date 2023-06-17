Kabul [Afghanistan], June 17 (ANI): World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, Melinda Good, said that at a workshop over 100 experts from domestic and international banks, digital providers, international partners and civil society discussed ways to strengthen Afghanistan's payments system to help revive the private sector and create jobs, TOLO News reported.

The World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan noted on Twitter that "a reliable and transparent system will help build confidence in payments and ensure that aid for the Afghan people goes to the Afghan people and helps the private sector, which employs many Afghans" according to TOLO News, an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Also Read | Earthquake in France: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Niort.

Mir Shikab Mir, an economist, said: "The banking crisis has significantly eroded people's trust in the financial sector and financial institutions, and it seems very difficult for projects that need electronic money transfers and aid for people to succeed easily."

As per reports, around 30 World Bank projects are still unfinished, and the Ministry of Economy asked aid organizations, especially the World Bank, to invest in a large economic project in the country, according to TOLO News.

Also Read | 9 in 1,000 Indians Use Antidepressants, Elon Musk Finds List of Countries With Low and High Consumption of Antidepressants ‘Interesting’.

Taliban deputy of the Ministry of Economy, Abdul Latif Nazari, said: "We ask the international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to support the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan in the resumption of development projects, half-finished projects, as well as in connection with the creation of jobs and lowering the unemployment rate."

Meanwhile, the Senate of Canada has passed a bill intended to unblock Canadian aid in Afghanistan without amendment.

"We ask Canada to assist the people of Afghanistan, offer employment opportunities for the people of Afghanistan to work, and invest in agriculture, so that we can come out from the crisis," said Abdul Basir Taraki, an economist, as per TOLO News.

The World Bank previously said that the outlook for the economy is steady due to the continuance of aid to Afghanistan and that it is expected that good output growth will continue over the next two years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)